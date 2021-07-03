COAS Yahaya appoints new commanders, others

COAS Yahaya appoints new commanders, others

Saturday, July 3, 2021 9:29 pm


Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya: approves the appointment of Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Field Commanders and other key staff officers

Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya: approves the appointment of Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Field Commanders and other key staff officers

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Field Commanders and other key staff officers to provide the needed vigour in his command of the Nigerian Army (NA).

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the Chief of Operations (Army), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, now becomes the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), while Maj.-Gen. B.O Sawyer is the new Director of Defence Information.

He also said that Maj.-Gen. TA Gagariga would move from Army Headquarters, Department of Policy and Plans, to the Nigerian Army Artillery Corps as Commander and Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu becomes the Commander, Infantry Corps.

According to him, Maj.-Gen. MA Yekini is the new Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj.-Gen. MS Yusuf takes over as Chief of Defence Standard and Evaluation, while Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje is the new Chief of Policy and Plans (Army).

Similarly, Nwachukwu further disclosed that Maj.-Gen. SO Olabanji had been appointed the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), while Maj.-Gen. OA Akintade would be the new Chief of Army Logistics.

He said that Maj.-Gen. OT Akinjobi has been appointed as the Chief of Operations (Army), Maj.-Gen. James Ataguba as Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation, while Maj.-Gen. KI Mukhtar becomes the Chief of Administration (Army).

Maj.-Gen. C Ofoche is the new Chief of Transformation and Innovation, with Maj.-Gen. AB Ibrahim appointed as Chief of Training (Army).

“Among the new field commanders are Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim who takes over as the Force Commander, Multi National Joint Task Force, N’Djamena, and Maj.-Gen. IS Ali who becomes the General Officer Commanding 3 Division would also double as the Commander Special Task Force ‘Operation Safe Haven’.

“The COAS equally approved the appointment of Commanders, Commandants of NA Institutions, Directors and other key appointments at both Defence and Army levels.

“The appointments are aimed to rejig for efficiency in command and administration within the Nigerian army and these appointments take effect immediately,” Nwachukwu said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    FG mulls establishment of fire police
    Denmark team at EURO 2020 2 hours ago

    Denmark move into Euro 2020 semi-finals after stunning Czech Republic
    Governor Ganduje presenting staff of office to new Emir Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero 3 hours ago

    Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Kano
    Mr Dipo Olorunrinu: sues Lagos APC 3 hours ago

    Lagos LG poll: Olorunrinu sues APC over chairmanship ticket
    Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi 3 hours ago

    Umahi suspends state’s Auditor-General for poor performance
    Lai Mohammed: claims he funded the APC for all elections conducted in Kwara in 2019 3 hours ago

    Kwara 2019: Lai Mohammed tackles Gov. AbduRahman, reveals how he funded APC
    Governor Matawalle: Oshiomhole excited he dumped PDP for APC 4 hours ago

    Why I’m excited about your defection to APC – Oshiomole writes Zamfara governor
    Governor Ganduje presenting staff of office to new Emir Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero 4 hours ago

    Buhari showers adulation on Ado Bayero as son, Aminu, wears crown