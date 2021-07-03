Edo PDP committee reinstates suspended Chairman, Aziegbemi

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo, has reinstated the suspended Chairman of the party in the State, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

Aziegbemi’s reinstatement followed his exoneration by the Investigative Committee of the party, which cleared him of all allegations laid against him.

It would be recalled that the SWC of the party had on 2 June, suspended the chairman and set up a committee to investigate allegations leveled against him.

The party in a statement by its publicity secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said the decision to suspend the Chairman followed accusation of gross misconduct, brewing unnecessary tension and causing disunity among its members in the state in a manner akin to bringing the party into disrepute leveled against him.

It further noted that, “as hard as the decision is, it is designed to bring sanity back to the party.”

The State Deputy Chairman, Harrison Omagbon was thereafter delegated to act in his place until the determination of the allegations levied against him.

But, the party’s spokesman, Chris Nehikhare, announced the lifting of Aziegbemi’s suspension in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, “The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, has, after its working committee meeting called to deliberate on the report of the Investigative Committee set up to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against its Chairman, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, has exonerated and acquited him.

“The suspension has therefore been lifted.

“Consequently, the Chairman, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi will resume his office with immediate effect.

Nehikhare in the statement, thanked the party members, supporters and leaders for their cooperation and support during this period of “self audit.”