Edo PDP committee reinstates suspended Chairman, Aziegbemi

Edo PDP committee reinstates suspended Chairman, Aziegbemi

Saturday, July 3, 2021 6:42 pm


Dr. Tony Aziegbemi: reinstated as the chairman of PDP in Edo

Dr. Tony Aziegbemi: reinstated as the chairman of PDP in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo, has reinstated the suspended Chairman of the party in the State, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.
Aziegbemi’s reinstatement followed his exoneration by the Investigative Committee of the party, which cleared him of all allegations laid against him.
It would be recalled that the SWC of the party had on 2 June, suspended the chairman and set up a committee to investigate allegations leveled against him.
The party in a statement by its publicity secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said the decision to suspend the Chairman followed accusation of gross misconduct, brewing unnecessary tension and causing disunity among its members in the state in a manner akin to bringing the party into disrepute leveled against him.
It further noted that, “as hard as the decision is, it is designed to bring sanity back to the party.”
The State Deputy Chairman, Harrison Omagbon was thereafter delegated to act in his place until the determination of the allegations levied against him.
But, the party’s spokesman, Chris Nehikhare, announced the lifting of Aziegbemi’s suspension in a statement on Saturday.
According to him, “The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, has, after its working committee meeting called to deliberate on the report of the Investigative Committee set up to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against its Chairman, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, has exonerated and acquited  him.
“The suspension has therefore been lifted.
“Consequently, the Chairman,  Hon. Tony Aziegbemi will resume his office with immediate effect.
Nehikhare in the statement, thanked the party members, supporters and leaders for their cooperation and support during this period of “self audit.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Ganduje presenting staff of office to new Emir Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero 13 mins ago

    Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Kano
    Mr Dipo Olorunrinu: sues Lagos APC 24 mins ago

    Lagos LG poll: Olorunrinu sues APC over chairmanship ticket
    Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi 34 mins ago

    Umahi suspends state’s Auditor-General for poor performance
    Lai Mohammed: claims he funded the APC for all elections conducted in Kwara in 2019 40 mins ago

    Kwara 2019: Lai Mohammed tackles Gov. AbduRahman, reveals how he funded APC
    Governor Matawalle: Oshiomhole excited he dumped PDP for APC 1 hour ago

    Why I’m excited about your defection to APC – Oshiomole writes Zamfara governor
    Governor Ganduje presenting staff of office to new Emir Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero 1 hour ago

    Buhari showers adulation on Ado Bayero as son, Aminu, wears crown
    Nigerian troops destroyed terrorists trucks at Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway July 2021 1 hour ago

    Nigerian troops kill 28 ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists on Damaturu highway
    2 hours ago

    Ado Bayero’s Coronation Today: Why Kano is Home to All Nigerians – Osinbajo