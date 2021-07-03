How and where Nnamdi Kanu was actually arrested – His lawyer

By Nehru Odeh

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has opened up on how he (Kanu) was arrested. According to the lawyer, the IPOB leader was neither arrested in Brazil nor Ethiopia, as was widely speculated but at the Kenya International Airport Nairobi by the Kenya’s Special Police Force on 18 July.

He made this disclosure on Facebook while briefing the public on his first meeting with Kanu after his arrest.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was actually abducted by the accursed Kenya’s Special Police Force on the 18th of June 2021 at their International Airport, and consequently taken to an undisclosed residence under dehumanizing conditions,” he said.

He also said the IPOB leader was illegally detained for eight days and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment, which worsened his health.

“He was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment which worsened his health condition. He was illegally detained for eight good DAYS in Kenya before being transfered to their Nigerian counterpart.

“He was purportedly investigated on a bogus charge while in their custody, ostensibly, awaiting to be handed over after their findings proved him innocent of all the spurious allegations. They later beckoned on their Nigerian Counterpart to take over.

“Kenyan Government was deeply involved in the abduction, detention and ill-treatment of my Client before the illegal handover to their Nigerian counterpart,” Ejiofor maintained.

Ejiofor, who had earlier raised the alarm about Kanu’s worsening health condition and the fact that he had been denied access to his client, revealed that Kanu’s heart had enlarged by 13 per cent.

“A scan of his heart showed that the heart has enlarged by 13% due to the dehumanizing treatment meted to him. There will be need for immediate proper medical examination and attention for him.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu conveyed his goodwill message to all IPOB family members worldwide, and craved for your unrelentless prayers.

“We are going back to the Court for the needful. Other details cannot be entertained here.

“His fortified legal team will address these infractions at the proper forum as we progress. Other details on our legal strategy, may not be made public.

“With Chukwuokike Abiama on our side, Victory is assured. For if God Almighty be for us, who can be against us?” Ejiofor averred.