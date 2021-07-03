Lagos LG poll: Olorunrinu sues APC over chairmanship ticket

Lagos LG poll: Olorunrinu sues APC over chairmanship ticket

Saturday, July 3, 2021 8:10 pm


Mr Dipo Olorunrinu: sues Lagos APC

Mr Dipo Olorunrinu: sues Lagos APC

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, a former Lagos lawmaker and acclaimed winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Primary Election in Amuwo-Odofin, has sued the party  over alleged substitution of his name.

The primary election was held on May 29.

In the suit he filed before  a Lagos high court, Olorunrinu claimed that APC members duly elected him to be the party’s candidate in local government elections in Lagos State billed for July 24.

The plaintiff alleged that he was substituted by the party with the incumbent Chairman of Amuwo Odofin council, Mr Valentine Buraimoh, to enable him to serve a second term.

The plaintiff alleged that the substitution came  after his name was published in some national newspapers by the state chapter of APC as the winner.

He also claimed that the substitution came after the party handed over to him a form from the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), to fill.

Defendants in the suit include Buraimoh, LASIEC, APC national body and APC Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

The others are APC Lagos State Caretaker Committee and Mr Tunde Balogun, Chairman, Lagos State APC Caretaker Committee.

The court processes were pasted on Plot 3553B, Bola Lateef Crescent, Amuwo-Odofin, the residence of Buraimoh as well as at the Apapa residence of  Balogun.

Hearing in the case has been scheduled  for July 7.

APC had on June 4 unveiled the list of its chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates for the council elections.

The list was signed by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman,  Balogun, and the Secretary, Mr Lanre Ogunyemi.

The party unveiled Olorunrinu and Maureen Ashara as the Chairmanship and Vice-Chairmanship candidates, respectively, for  Amuwo-Odofin council.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Ganduje presenting staff of office to new Emir Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero 10 mins ago

    Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Kano
    Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi 32 mins ago

    Umahi suspends state’s Auditor-General for poor performance
    Lai Mohammed: claims he funded the APC for all elections conducted in Kwara in 2019 38 mins ago

    Kwara 2019: Lai Mohammed tackles Gov. AbduRahman, reveals how he funded APC
    Governor Matawalle: Oshiomhole excited he dumped PDP for APC 58 mins ago

    Why I’m excited about your defection to APC – Oshiomole writes Zamfara governor
    Governor Ganduje presenting staff of office to new Emir Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero 1 hour ago

    Buhari showers adulation on Ado Bayero as son, Aminu, wears crown
    Nigerian troops destroyed terrorists trucks at Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway July 2021 1 hour ago

    Nigerian troops kill 28 ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists on Damaturu highway
    1 hour ago

    Ado Bayero’s Coronation Today: Why Kano is Home to All Nigerians – Osinbajo
    Dr. Tony Aziegbemi: reinstated as the chairman of PDP in Edo 2 hours ago

    Edo PDP committee reinstates suspended Chairman, Aziegbemi