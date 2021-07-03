Police arrest 2 suspects over alleged murder in Delta

Police arrest 2 suspects over alleged murder in Delta

Saturday, July 3, 2021 3:25 pm


Nigeria Police

Nigeria Police:

By Edeki Igafe
The Police Command in Delta has arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged murder of one Mr German Enameg in the state.
The acting spokesman of the command, DSP Edafe Bright, revealed this to newsmen on Saturday in Warri.
Bright said the suspects  were arrested from their hideout in Ughelli on July 2,  by a combined team of police operatives and vigilante group.
He said upon interrogation, one of the suspects confessed to be the  leader of the Vikings Confraternity in Ughelli and had a leadership tussle with the late Enameg.
“On July 2 at about 2:30 a.m. – 6 a.m., the Area Commander in Ughelli detailed a combined team of police operatives and vigilante group to raid a suspected hideout of cultists.
“During the raid, Ononeme and Ogboso were arrested. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are allegedly responsible for the killing of  Enameg a.k.a Believe.
” Enameg was murdered in front of his wife’s  shop  on June 25, at Iwhrepokpor Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta,” he said.
The police spokesman said that investigation into the matter was ongoing.
In another development, Bright said the command had apprehended a suspected kidnapper  in Warri South.
He explained that the suspected kidnapper and his gang were trailed by police operatives to Cemetery Road, Warri on May 6, where they abandoned their victim identified as Tayo Badamasi and fled with their vehicle.
“The DPO, Agbaro Division and ‘A’ Division Warri in a combined effort,  detailed patrol teams from their respective divisions who went after the kidnappers.
“The unrelenting effort of the patrol teams forced the kidnappers to abandon their victim and fled in their operational vehicle.
“However, on June 30, the effort of the police paid off when the ‘A’ Division Warri  Rapid Response Team trailed the kidnappers to a mechanic workshop where Omosomvofa who went to repair their operational vehicle was arrested and the Toyota Corolla car impounded,” he said.

