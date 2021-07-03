Police speak on lady allegedly killed at Lagos Yoruba nation rally

Police speak on lady allegedly killed at Lagos Yoruba nation rally

Saturday, July 3, 2021 4:36 pm


Crowd at Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos: Police deny killing lady at the venue

Crowd at Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos: Police deny killing lady at the venue

The Lagos State Police Command has  denied reports that its operatives killed a 14 year-old girl at the venue of the Oodua Republic Mega Rally in Ojota, Lagos.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for the command said in a statement that attempt to link police with the death of the girl was designed to create confusion and fears in the minds of the people of Lagos State and the country at large.

According to him, the Police did not fire a single live bullet at Ojota rally.

He, however, said corpse  of the girl was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland, on the other side of the venue, with dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh.

The Police spokesman said after a close look at the corpse, a wound suspectedly sustained from a sharp object was seen on it.

“The news is false and mischievous. The Command therefore urges the general public to disregard the news and go about their lawful normal daily activities while investigation to unravel the incident will commence immediately.

“The Commissioner of Police,Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore commiserates with the family of the found deceased and assures that thorough investigation will be carried out.

“The Command equally wishes to warn against the spread or peddling of fake and unconfirmed stories as such could be dangerous and counterproductive,” said  Adejobi.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Chance government shouldn’t miss: Like Kanu, go after bandits
    Nigeria Police 2 hours ago

    Police arrest 2 suspects over alleged murder in Delta
    2 hours ago

    Yoruba Nation rally: Police shoot tear gas at protesters in Lagos
    Crowd at Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos: Police deny killing lady at the venue 2 hours ago

    Yoruba Nation rally: Girl dies of stray bullet in Lagos
    Emeoyiri Uzorma Benjamin, alias Onye Army: Confesses on atrocities of IPOB's ESN 6 hours ago

    How we used 10 Igbo girls to prepare protective charms – Nnamdi Kanu’s commander 
    COVID-19: cases in Zimbabwe on the rise 6 hours ago

    COVID-19: Zimbabwe announces 2-week lockdown to curb spike in cases
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 6 hours ago

    RRR registration commences in Kogi
    Rotimi Amaechi: Minister Transportation 7 hours ago

    Amaechi: Chinese firm caught in theft of rail tracks fined only N200,000