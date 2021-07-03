Police speak on lady allegedly killed at Lagos Yoruba nation rally

The Lagos State Police Command has denied reports that its operatives killed a 14 year-old girl at the venue of the Oodua Republic Mega Rally in Ojota, Lagos.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for the command said in a statement that attempt to link police with the death of the girl was designed to create confusion and fears in the minds of the people of Lagos State and the country at large.

According to him, the Police did not fire a single live bullet at Ojota rally.

He, however, said corpse of the girl was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland, on the other side of the venue, with dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh.

The Police spokesman said after a close look at the corpse, a wound suspectedly sustained from a sharp object was seen on it.

“The news is false and mischievous. The Command therefore urges the general public to disregard the news and go about their lawful normal daily activities while investigation to unravel the incident will commence immediately.

“The Commissioner of Police,Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore commiserates with the family of the found deceased and assures that thorough investigation will be carried out.

“The Command equally wishes to warn against the spread or peddling of fake and unconfirmed stories as such could be dangerous and counterproductive,” said Adejobi.