RRR registration commences in Kogi

Saturday, July 3, 2021 11:00 am


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

The Kogi State Government on Friday says it has commenced the registration of people for the Rapid Response Register (RRR) in the state.

This was announced in a statement made available to journalists by Dr Noah Alilu, the Kogi State Coordinator, on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning in the state.

”This is to inform all Kogites that National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (Nassco) in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and World Bank, have gone live on RRR registration in Kogi State.

”Approved LGAs, Wards and Communities has commenced the exercise live by dialing the assigned USSD codes as applied to their respective LGAs to get registered to benefit from COVID-19 Cash Transfer roll out by the Federal Government”, he said.

According to Alilu, the exercise is for everyone and it cuts across 52 wards out of the 239 in the State as selected and approved by NASSCO and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Abuja.

Alilu added that the extension of the exercise to the remaining communities, wards and LGAs would commence after this first round.

