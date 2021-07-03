Why I’m excited about your defection to APC – Oshiomole writes Zamfara governor

Saturday, July 3, 2021 7:33 pm


Governor Matawalle: Oshiomhole excited he dumped PDP for APC

By Usman Aliyu

The immediate former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has welcomed Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara to the ruling party.

Oshiomhole, in a letter he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Benin, said it was with great pleasure, relief and deep sense of personal satisfaction that he welcomed the governor to the APC.

According to the former Edo governor, “it takes a man of courage, conscience, principles and honour to make the long-awaited move, which not many politicians in our clime would have the audacity to undertake’’.

The former party national chairman added that he was absolutely confident that all APC stakeholders in Zamfara would welcome the governor with open arms and accord him the well-earned respect that he richly deserved.

“I have for long looked forward to this day when you will reunite with the APC, your original party, so that the good works and impressive performance which the people of Zamfara enjoy under your administration will be accurately documented as legacies of APC.

“I am delighted that coming to the APC with your legion of supporters is not only a boost for our great party in terms of numbers.

“It brings on board our platform, a sound mind, accomplished administrator and proven performer who has won the admiration of the Zamfara people by virtue of exceptional leadership.

“I have absolute confidence that all APC stakeholders in the state will welcome you with open arms and accord you the well earned respect that you richly deserve,’’ Oshiomhole stated.

Gov. Matawalle dumped the PDP for the APC on June 29 at a rally which witnessed a mammoth crowd in Gusau.

