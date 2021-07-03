Yoruba Nation rally: Girl dies of stray bullet in Lagos

Despite threat by the Police, the planned Yoruba Nation rally held at Ojota Park, Lagos on Saturday, 7 July 2021. Unfortunately, a yet-to-be identified girl was, according to a TNG report, killed by stray bullet.

The protest, which started with singing and chanting, got rowdy “as security operatives shot in the air, and also teargassed protesters.”

The lifeless body of the girl was, according to the report, crowded by sympathisers at the scene.

“A resident who pleaded anonymity said when the protest went rowdy, the girl was about to open the shop when the stray bullet hit her.

Police visited the scene of the incident, and took her dead body away