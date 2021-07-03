Yoruba Nation rally: Police shoot tear gas at protesters in Lagos

Saturday, July 3, 2021 3:24 pm


The Yoruba Nation rally at Ojota

*We want Yoruba Nation,” they insist

The venue of the planned Yoruba Nation rally was the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos. Like soldier ants, over 20 patrol vehicles belonging to the Police, the DSS, TASKFORCE and OP MESA (military) were there as early as 6.49 am. Their mission was to make sure the rally did not hold.

Notwithstanding these, the protesters still made good their promise to hold the rally. Undeterred, they kept shouting ‘We want Oodua Nation’, ‘Fulani killers, leave our land, stop killing us’.
‘We want Oodua Republic’, agitators tell security agents at Lagos rally.
While the agitators were doing their thing, the Police, apart from shooting teargas and water spray, precipitated traffic gridlock on the Ojota-Ikorodu road the service lane of which they blocked with their security vehicles. Consequently, cars, buses and lorries coming from Ketu to Maryland had to go through the expressway.
The protesters had to approach the Police that they were not there to make trouble, “we are for peace”.
“We want to tell you that we are peaceful. We don’t want any crisis. We only want Yoruba Republic because of injustice in Nigeria by the Fulani

