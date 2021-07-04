Bandits attack police station, hospital, kidnap 8 persons in Zaria

Bandits attack police station, hospital, kidnap 8 persons in Zaria

Sunday, July 4, 2021 10:56 pm


File Photo Bandits: attack police station, kidnap eight persons in Zaria hospital

File Photo Bandits: attack police station, kidnap eight persons in Zaria hospital

By Mohammed Tijjani
The Police Command in Kaduna State on Sunday confirmed the kidnap of eight person at the  National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, in  Zaria town of the state.
The Command’s  Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammed Jalige confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.
Jalige said, in the early hours of Sunday at about 1.30 am, suspected bandits in large number attacked a Divisional Police Headquarters, in Saye area of  Zaria .
“In  an attempt to overrun the officers  on duty, they met a stiff resistance as there was heavy exchange of fire between the bandits and the police personnel on duty.
“Unfortunately as at the same period, some groups of bandits  were attacking the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters at same Saye, of which eight persons were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination,” he said.
He disclosed that 23 empty shells and three  live GPMG ammunitions, as well as 34 empty shells of 7.62x39mm ammunitions, were recovered from the scene.
He said efforts had been intensified to rescue the abducted persons.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Nigeria Police 2 mins ago

    Kaduna killer – explosive device concealed in 3 yogurt containers – Police
    Ex- Governor Sullivan Chime: explains how APC can win Enugu governorship seat 46 mins ago

    2023: How APC can win Enugu governorship – Ex-Gov. Chime
    The travellers rescued from kidnappers by the police in Edo State 1 hour ago

    Police rescue 9 travellers kidnapped on Sunday morning in Edo
    Catholic's Pope Francis: undergoes surgery, Buhari calls for prayers 2 hours ago

    Surgery: Buhari calls for prayers for Pope Francis
    Football action from the NPFL match 2 hours ago

    Match Day 31 results in 2020/2021 NPFL
    Lai Mohammed: claims he funded the APC for all elections conducted in Kwara in 2019 2 hours ago

    2019: How Lai Mohammed bankrolled election of APC lawmakers in Kwara- Fin. Secretary
    FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims 2 hours ago

    Four dead in Ibadan multiple accident
    Police: 2 hours ago

    3 injured in gunmen attack on police station in Akwa Ibom