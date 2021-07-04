Bandits shoot 7 kidnap victims dead in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Kaduna State Government on Sunday alleged that seven people were killed within three days by suspected bandits in Chikun, Kajuru and Giwa Local Government Areas of state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, made this known in a statement.

The statement said that the sad development was reported by some security agencies to the state authorities on Saturday.

According to the statement, the security report revealed that the bandits shot four victims of kidnap dead at the outskirts of Tsohon Gayan general area of Chikun.

“Two of the victims were from Kakau village of the same LGA. The third was identified as being from Kachia town and the fourth remains yet unidentified,” it said.

The statement also said that in Iri Station, Kajuru council area, two people were also shot-dead by a gang of bandits.

“Also one person, a native of Tsohon Farakwai of Igabi LGA, was similarly killed by bandits at the outskirts of Galadima general area of Giwa LGA,” it added.

The statement said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna had already sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls.

It said that the security agencies had visited the Iri Station where some victims were killed.

The statement also quoted the commissioner, who led government delegation to the communities, as saying the state was commitment to the security and peace of the general public.

It also urged collaboration between communities and security agencies, adding that the collaboration was critical and must be cultivated in the interests of state security.