Four dead in Ibadan multiple accident

Sunday, July 4, 2021 9:03 pm


By Oluwaseyi Oduneye-Ogunwomoju

Four people were confirmed dead on Sunday as a result of multiple accident involving a truck at Bode Market in Molete area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mrs Uche Chukwurah, the State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Chukwurah said: ” The incident occurred at about 9:25 a.m. One male adult, a male child and two female adults were victims of the accident.

“The suspected cause of the accident is brake failure and loss of control.

“It is a multiple crash that involved a truck, a Honda car, motorcycle and a tricycle.

“Two injured victims have been taken to Lifeway Medical Centre, Bode and Molete Medical Centre.

“The deceased, the male adult and a female adult, were taken by their relatives, while the male child and the other female adult were deposited at Adeoyo Mortuary.”

NAN reports that the Oyo State Fire Service, a towing vehicle, officers of the Nigeria Police Force and Amotekun Corps were on ground to rescue the victims.

A witness, Farouk Ibrahim, told NAN that the brake of the tanker failed at Oje Market.

Ibrahim claimed that driver of the tanker was struggling to avoid a tricycle rider, who stayed on the road, when suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure.

He said that the accident would have been prevented, if people had listened and adhered to closure of the market for a seven-day prayer.

