Just in: Gunmen storm Zaria hospital, abduct babies, nurses, security guards

Gunmen have abducted babies, female nurses and security guards from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

However, the actual number of persons kidnapped from the residential quarter by the gunmen is not clear as at the time of filing in this story.

But reported that the gunmen who invaded the residential quarter from a nearby forest engaged policemen in a gun battle before they escaped with their victims.

The area is known as Saye District District in the outskirts of Zaria is close to notorious Sabon Birni, Galadima and Malu Forests where armed bandits keep their victims hostage.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan told PRNigeria that Nigerian troops have intensified efforts to rescue the victims.