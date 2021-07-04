Just in: Gunmen storm Zaria hospital, abduct babies, nurses, security guards

Just in: Gunmen storm Zaria hospital, abduct babies, nurses, security guards

Sunday, July 4, 2021 8:22 pm


FILE PHOTO: Bandits: Abduct nurses, babies and guards from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria,

FILE PHOTO: Bandits: Abduct nurses, babies and guards from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria,

 

Gunmen have abducted babies, female nurses and security guards from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

However, the actual number of persons kidnapped from the residential quarter by the gunmen is not clear as at the time of filing in this story.

But reported that the gunmen who invaded the residential quarter from a nearby forest engaged policemen in a gun battle before they escaped with their victims.

The area is known as Saye District District in the outskirts of Zaria is close to notorious Sabon Birni, Galadima and Malu Forests where armed bandits keep their victims hostage.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan told PRNigeria that Nigerian troops have intensified efforts to rescue the victims.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    The travellers rescued from kidnappers by the police in Edo State 32 mins ago

    Police rescue 9 travellers kidnapped on Sunday morning in Edo
    Catholic's Pope Francis: undergoes surgery, Buhari calls for prayers 44 mins ago

    Surgery: Buhari calls for prayers for Pope Francis
    Football action from the NPFL match 52 mins ago

    Match Day 31 results in 2020/2021 NPFL
    Lai Mohammed: claims he funded the APC for all elections conducted in Kwara in 2019 1 hour ago

    2019: How Lai Mohammed bankrolled election of APC lawmakers in Kwara- Fin. Secretary
    FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims 1 hour ago

    Four dead in Ibadan multiple accident
    Police: 2 hours ago

    3 injured in gunmen attack on police station in Akwa Ibom
    Group photograph of attendants at the combined special church service held in commemoration of the 2021 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) at St. Martin’s Military Catholic Church, Abakpa Military Cantonment, Enugu 2 hours ago

    COAS Yahaya congratulates troops for quelling insurrection, arson in S/East
    Gunmen: kill Edo vigilante member 2 hours ago

    Gunmen kill Edo vigilante member inside betting shop