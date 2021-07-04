Surgery: Buhari calls for prayers for Pope Francis

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis as he heads in for a scheduled surgery of the colon.

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari called for prayers from Nigerians and the global community as the Pontiff goes in for this routine operation.

The Nigerian leader wished Pope Francis a quick recovery.