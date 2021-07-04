Why Nigerian Got Plum Job from Prince Charles

.….appoints his most senior black aide to lead efforts to improve diversity in royal households

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made allegations of racism against the Royal Family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, it sent shock waves around the world. The Imperial household was not left out in the negative impression this created, though it issued a public statement that was bursting at the seams with carefully worded diplomatese.

Now that has yielded a positive result. Prince Charles has promoted his most senior black aide to boost relations between the palace and ethnic minority groups, The Mail on Sunday revealed.

Eva Omaghomi, 43, who has worked for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for 13 years, has, according to the report, been promoted to a newly created role of director of community engagement.

The report has it further:

‘As well as working with the households, the job will ‘help take forward Their Royal Highnesses’ work with minority groups in the UK, Commonwealth and globally, building on a legacy stretching back to the 1970s’.

The move comes four months after the MoS revealed plans by senior Royals to step up efforts to champion minorities’ rights following explosive claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of institutional racism.

A source said: ‘Eva is an excellent choice for the new role. She’s loyal and discreet and the Prince trusts her judgment.’

Ms Omaghomi, who is of British-Nigerian heritage, is a Christian minister and a trustee of the Big Kid Foundation, a charity working to stamp out youth violence.

She previously held the role of deputy communications secretary at Clarence House and has most recently spent two years on secondment to the Prince’s Trust Group where she held the position of senior strategic adviser.

She was made Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by the Queen in Her Majesty’s Birthday Honours list in 2017. The award is given to those who serve members of the Royal Family.

In an illustration of the trust placed in her by Prince Charles, she was asked to accompany him on a visit to Jesus House Church in London less than 48 hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made allegations of racism against the Royal Family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.’