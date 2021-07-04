Yoruba nation rally: Names of 21 arrested protesters released

Yoruba nation rally: Names of 21 arrested protesters released

Sunday, July 4, 2021 11:39 pm


Professor Banji Akintoye: leader of Ilana Omo Yoruba

Ilana Omo Oodua, the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups led by Professor Banji Akintoye has released the names of 21 persons during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on Saturday.

The organisation said 21 of its members, including one female, were arrested and detained at Panti Police Station, Yaba during the mega rally.

They include Mrs Abiodun Taiwo, Mr Adagunodo Babatunde, Mr Oluwafemi Adeleye, Mr Oloye Taiwo, Mr Saheed Kareem, Mr Adebayo Waheed, Mr Akinbode Sunday, Mr Lawal Akeem, Mr Samuel Ire, and Mr Ogundile Dare.

Others are: Mr Tajudeen Bakare, Mr Abiodun Adenuga, Mr Azeez Adetayo, Mr Rasheed Shittu, Mr Quadri Ishola, Mr Oluwasegun Arire, Mr Kunle Aremo, Mr Olamilekan Lolade, Mr Tunde Lawal, Mr Musbau Rasaq, and Mr Bamidele Akomolafe.

