136 students test positive for COVID-19 Delta variant in Ghana

Monday, July 5, 2021 10:13 am


FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus testing in Nigeria: 136 students in Ghana test positive for Delta variant of coronavirus

No fewer than 136 students in a high school have been infected with the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

During the latest national COVID-19 update, 136 out of 550 samples taken among students in Achimota School came out positive, said Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the GHS.

Aboagye said that three students from the school went to the hospital last month with symptoms of influenza, but ended up with testing positive for COVID-19.

“Subsequently, other symptomatic students and contacts were identified, listed and tested for COVID-19.

“However, majority of the students, who tested positive, are day students.’’ he added.

“We are doing the strategic testing of day students so that the infection does not spill into the community.’’

Ghana first confirmed six cases of COVID-19 Delta variants among passengers arriving in the country on June 22.

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 96,317. (Xinhua/NAN)

