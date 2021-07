While Police have not issued an official statement over the incident, security personnel have cordoned off the school.

Daniel Muhuta, a security guard in the school confirmed the abduction by the gunmen.

“I escaped narrowly. They came around 1.00am and started shooting. I was at the back of the school dormitory when I heard shooting and I decided to pin down,” Muhuta told journalists.

The incident is the fourth abduction of students in the school in six months.