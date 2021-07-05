Anglican Church to honour late Gen. Irefin

Anglican Church to honour late Gen. Irefin

Monday, July 5, 2021 9:23 pm


Late Major General Irefin

Late Major General Irefin

The Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Aiyetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area, LGA of Kogi State has concluded all arrangements to honour Late General Olu Irefin with a children church.

The church has announced the date for the foundation ceremony of the children chapel.

This is coming few days after the Jaji Military Cantonment named a street after the gallant soldier who died last year December after a brief illness.

He was favoured for a very senior military position before his sudden demise.

The ground breaking ceremony is to be performed by the Bishop of Ijumu Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Paul Ojo.

The late General was a native of Aiyetoro Gbede. The Foundation laying of the Children Chapel of the Church is in recognition of Irefin’s positive impact in the service to God and humanity.

The epoch making ceremony is scheduled to hold on Wednesday 7th July 2021 at 10 o’clock in the morning.

A church statement invites friends and lovers of the Irefin family, distinguished sons and daughters of Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu Kingdom and Okun land to attend the ceremony which it noted “is one of the best ways of Immortalizing our General.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Sgt. Zekeri Dauda: family petitions IGP over his death 1 min ago

    Family petitions IGP over circumstances surrounding their police-son’s death
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 20 mins ago

    Kogi inaugurates Economic Advisory Council
    4 hours ago

    Southern governors: Our region should produce next President
    Gov Yahaya Bello: 4 hours ago

    2023 presidency: Group threatens to sue Yahaya Bello
    Lai Mohammed: 4 hours ago

    Kwara APC crisis: Mohammed financed Ajuloopin election -Constituency Chairmen
    5 hours ago

    Video: Stop pursuing Igboho as a criminal, Soyinka tells Federal Government
    6 hours ago

    Where did this Zulum emerge from?
    Olusegun Obasanjo 8 hours ago

    2023: Obasanjo speaks on report that he is planning a new political party