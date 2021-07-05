Anglican Church to honour late Gen. Irefin

The Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Aiyetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area, LGA of Kogi State has concluded all arrangements to honour Late General Olu Irefin with a children church. The church has announced the date for the foundation ceremony of the children chapel.

This is coming few days after the Jaji Military Cantonment named a street after the gallant soldier who died last year December after a brief illness. He was favoured for a very senior military position before his sudden demise.

The ground breaking ceremony is to be performed by the Bishop of Ijumu Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Paul Ojo.

The late General was a native of Aiyetoro Gbede. The Foundation laying of the Children Chapel of the Church is in recognition of Irefin’s positive impact in the service to God and humanity.

The epoch making ceremony is scheduled to hold on Wednesday 7th July 2021 at 10 o’clock in the morning.