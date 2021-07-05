Attack on Oyedepo’s Faith Academy, Kaduna prevented by soldiers

Monday, July 5, 2021 1:11 pm


Bishop David Oyedepo: canvasses restriction of access to social media

Bishop David Oyedepo

Faith Academy is a secondary school in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State. It is owned by Living Faith Church Worldwide, founded by Bishop David Oyedpo. Just as other institutions have been targets of bandits/kidnappers, they made an attempt also to invade the academy on Monday, 5 July, 2021. But soldiers put them at bay.
According to a report by Daily Trust, gunmen had launched coordinated attacks on both Bethel secondary school and Faith Academy in the early hours of Monday.

The gunmen, according to the report, “broke into the premises of Faith Academy through the back fence around 1am but were repelled by soldiers, with assistance from the school security team.”

A parent, whose son attends the school, told TNG that the school management had last week “instructed all students to go home, except SS3 students who were preparing for final year exams. She said adequate provision has been made to move the SS3 students to Barnawa in Kaduna south local government area where they are expected to continue with their studies.”
As at the time of writing this story, the Kaduna State Police Command through the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he could not confirm it.

