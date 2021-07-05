Bandits abduct 8 at Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, Kaduna

For bandits operating in Nigeria, no environment is sacrosanct. Not even the fear of infection could deter them! Or how does one explain what the Police Command in Kaduna State, on Sunday, confirmed? That is, bandits kidnapped eight persons at the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, in Zaria.

According to ASP Muhammed Jalige, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, in a statement on 4 July in Kaduna, in the early hours of Sunday about 1.30 am, suspected bandits in large number attacked a Divisional Police Headquarters, in Saye area of Zaria.

“In an attempt to overrun the officers on duty, they met a stiff resistance as there was heavy exchange of fire between the bandits and the police personnel on duty.

“Unfortunately as at the same period, some groups of bandits were attacking the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters at same Saye, of which eight persons were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination.”

Recovered from the scene, according to him, were 23 empty shells and three live GPMG ammunition, as well as 34 empty shells of 7.62x39mm ammunition. Efforts are in top gear to rescue the victims, said he.