Bandits abduct 8 at Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, Kaduna

Bandits abduct 8 at Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, Kaduna

Monday, July 5, 2021 9:41 am


Gunmen: Kidnapped Igala Prince, hotel guests in Abuja

Bandits

 

For bandits operating in  Nigeria, no environment is sacrosanct. Not even the fear of infection could deter them! Or how does one explain what the Police Command in Kaduna State, on Sunday, confirmed? That is, bandits kidnapped eight persons at the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, in Zaria.

According to ASP Muhammed Jalige, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, in a statement on  4 July in Kaduna, in the early hours of Sunday about 1.30 am, suspected bandits in large number attacked a Divisional Police Headquarters, in Saye area of Zaria.

“In an attempt to overrun the officers on duty, they met a stiff resistance as there was heavy exchange of fire between the bandits and the police personnel on duty.

“Unfortunately as at the same period, some groups of bandits were attacking the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters at same Saye, of which eight persons were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination.”

Recovered from the scene, according to him, were 23 empty shells and three live GPMG ammunition, as well as 34 empty shells of 7.62x39mm ammunition. Efforts are in top gear to rescue the victims, said he.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu 2 hours ago

    PANDEF to FG: Tell us how you arrested, extradited Kanu to Nigeria
    Igbo people of Southeast Nigeria: Oba (Dr) Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi wants Igbo to succeed President Buhari in 2023 2 hours ago

    2023: Top Yoruba monarch writes Buhari on Igbo presidency
    3 hours ago

    Mikel King: How I’ll impact Nigeria through “Talk”
    FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus testing in Nigeria: 136 students in Ghana test positive for Delta variant of coronavirus 3 hours ago

    136 students test positive for COVID-19 Delta variant in Ghana
    Ex -South African President Jacob Zuma, 3 hours ago

    Ex-President Jacob Zuma compares S/African judges to apartheid rulers
    Gunmen: Kidnapped students at Bethel Secondary School, Kaduna 3 hours ago

    Again, gunmen kidnap students from school in Kaduna
    3 hours ago

    You are a big disgrace, Canadian Minister blasts Malami
    Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and US President Joe Biden: Buhari invited to Biden's Climate Summit 4 hours ago

    US’ 245th Independence: Buhari congratulates Biden