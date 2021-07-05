Board recovers $100m from forensic audit remittances

Board recovers $100m from forensic audit remittances

Monday, July 5, 2021 11:42 pm


Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB,

Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB,

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has recovered about 100 million dollars of undisputed obligations from forensic audit remittances between 2010 and 2017.

Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, made this known this while declaring open the “Nigerian Content Seminar”, at the Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference in Abuja on Monday.

“In respect of the non-remittance of the NCDMB fund, I wish to announce that we have recovered close to 100million dollars of undisputed obligations from forensic audit remittances between 2010 and 2017.

“The disputed obligations are being closed down to bring this exercise to a close.

“Let me use this opportunity to announce that the third party forensic audit remittances for the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 are scheduled to begin fourth quarter of this year.

“Upon completion, this should bring our books up to date on backlog of remittances,” Wabote said.

According to him, 80 per cent of operators and service providers have migrated to the newly inaugurated NCDMB fund remittance platform and expects the remaining 20 per cent to follow suit.

Wabote said the inauguration of the remittance platform was part of NCDMB’s strategies to block the loopholes noticed in the past during remittances by various companies.

The NCDMB boss noted that efforts have been intensified to also ensure that Nigeria’s economy remained stable even when the variance of the oil industry come knocking.

He listed domestic refining of crude oil and local manufacturing as the key variables that would improve the country’s economic indices.

“Second aspect of the NOG Conference theme is “economic stability”. It is a known fact that oil and gas industry is very dynamic. Oil boom is usually followed by oil burst with attendant impact on our economy.

“So, refining most of our crude oil locally will create jobs, conserve forex either to use for import, or generate forex from export of petroleum products and derivatives.

“Local manufacturing of goods and services will ensure self-sufficiency from reliance on imported goods.

“In these two areas, we have relied on section 70 of the NOGIC Act and we will continue to deploy the provisions of the NOGIC Act to fortify the oil and gas industry against attacks.

“This Act mandates the board to assist local contractors and Nigerian companies to develop their capabilities and capacities to foster the attainment of the growth of developing the Nigerian content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry,” Wabote added.

He commended the National Assembly for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), noting that the bill would fortify the oil and gas industry.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Senate President Lawan: says National Assembly will pass PIB in May 33 mins ago

    NASS to pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill in 2 weeks -Lawan
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State 41 mins ago

    Kidnappings: Kaduna orders indefinite closure of 13 schools
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai 50 mins ago

    Gov. El-Rufai condemns kidnapping of Bethel school students
    Representative of Chief of Army Staff, Brig.-Gen Vitalis Okoro (left) veteran actor Usman Baba-Pategi, popularly knows as Samanja, on Monday in Kaduna. 1 hour ago

    COAS donates N2m to ailing veteran actor, ‘Samanja’
    File: Labour unionists on the march 1 hour ago

    Organised labour suspends strike in Nasarawa
    Governor Dapo Abiodun 1 hour ago

    Ogun LG poll: 75 ex-councilors accuse Gov. Abiodun of betrayal
    Health 2 hours ago

    Ogun launches USSD Code for reporting of gender violence, health issues
    Sgt. Zekeri Dauda: family petitions IGP over his death 2 hours ago

    Family petitions IGP over circumstances surrounding their police-son’s death