Ex-Edo commissioner arrested by INTERPOL regains freedom

Ex-Edo commissioner arrested by INTERPOL regains freedom

Monday, July 5, 2021 8:14 am


Former Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero: regains freedom from Interpol detention

Former Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero: regains freedom from Interpol detention

 

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The detained former Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, has finally been set free.

Osemwingie-Ero was arrested and detained by INTERPOL in France, sometime in November, 2020, for allegedly being in possession of $2 million.

The former Commissioner could be seen in a video of 18 seconds now trending online, apparently shot at an Airport, as he pushed his luggage and engaged in elbow greetings, in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

A voice in background could also be heard shouting, “return of the man, return of the man” to celebrate his release.

Confirming the release to journalists in Benin, a source close to the former Commissioner who does not want to be named, disclosed that he has regained his freedom, but would not want to speak to anyone yet.

“Learnt he’s in London. I chatted with him on WhatsApp some few minutes ago… It’s true. He’s out, though not ready to speak with press,” the source disclosed.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and US President Joe Biden: Buhari invited to Biden's Climate Summit 3 mins ago

    US’ 245th Independence: Buhari has congratulates Biden
    FILE PHOTO: Nigerian troops on Boko Haram frontline 58 mins ago

    Troops eliminate 11 terrorists, recover arms, fuel
    9 hours ago

    Safety: BASL set to enforce passenger facilitation policy at MMA2
    9 hours ago

    Conversation Nigeriana (8)
    Olowu of Owu-Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama: Opposes agitation for secession 9 hours ago

    Secessionist agitations similar to waging war against Nigeria – Osun traditional ruler
    Professor Banji Akintoye: leader of Ilana Omo Yoruba 10 hours ago

    Yoruba nation rally: Names of 21 arrested protesters released
    Nigeria Police 10 hours ago

    Kaduna killer – explosive device concealed in 3 yogurt containers – Police
    10 hours ago

    Bandits attack police station, hospital, kidnap 8 persons in Zaria