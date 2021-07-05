Ex-Edo commissioner arrested by INTERPOL regains freedom

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The detained former Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, has finally been set free.

Osemwingie-Ero was arrested and detained by INTERPOL in France, sometime in November, 2020, for allegedly being in possession of $2 million.

The former Commissioner could be seen in a video of 18 seconds now trending online, apparently shot at an Airport, as he pushed his luggage and engaged in elbow greetings, in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

A voice in background could also be heard shouting, “return of the man, return of the man” to celebrate his release.

Confirming the release to journalists in Benin, a source close to the former Commissioner who does not want to be named, disclosed that he has regained his freedom, but would not want to speak to anyone yet.

“Learnt he’s in London. I chatted with him on WhatsApp some few minutes ago… It’s true. He’s out, though not ready to speak with press,” the source disclosed.