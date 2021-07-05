Gov. El-Rufai condemns kidnapping of Bethel school students

By Mohammed Tijjani

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has condemned Monday’s kidnapping of an unspecified number of students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of the State.

The condemnation is contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said Gov El-Rufai described the incident as unfortunate and “an untold evil to humanity and the cause of education.”

Aruwan recalled that distress calls were received in the early hours of Monday detailing an incursion of bandits into the school.

“The bandits shot sporadically as they advanced to the hostels and kidnapped an unspecified number of students,” the commissioner said.

According to him, a team of Military and Police personnel were mobilized to the school and they pursued the bandits in a bid to avert their evil intention.

He said reports from security agencies indicated that 28 students had been accounted for while an unspecified number were abducted by the bandits.

The Commissioner said security agencies had assured the State Government of vigorous search and rescue efforts to locate and rescue the kidnapped students.

“The Governor is following the development and receiving hourly situation reports,” Aruwan said.