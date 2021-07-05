Gov. El-Rufai condemns kidnapping of Bethel school students

Gov. El-Rufai condemns kidnapping of Bethel school students

Monday, July 5, 2021 11:16 pm


Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Mohammed Tijjani
Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has condemned Monday’s kidnapping of an unspecified number of students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of the State.
The condemnation is contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday in Kaduna.
Aruwan said Gov El-Rufai described the incident as unfortunate and “an untold evil to humanity and the cause of education.”
Aruwan recalled that distress calls were received in the early hours of Monday detailing an incursion of bandits into the school.
“The bandits shot sporadically as they advanced to the hostels and kidnapped an unspecified number of students,” the commissioner said.
According to him, a team of Military and Police personnel were mobilized to the school and they pursued the bandits in a bid to avert their evil intention.
He said reports from security agencies indicated that 28 students had been accounted for while an unspecified number were abducted by the bandits.
The Commissioner said security agencies had assured the State Government of vigorous search and rescue efforts to locate and rescue the kidnapped students.
“The Governor is following the development and receiving hourly situation reports,” Aruwan said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Mr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, 24 mins ago

    Board recovers $100m from forensic audit remittances
    Senate President Lawan: says National Assembly will pass PIB in May 34 mins ago

    NASS to pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill in 2 weeks -Lawan
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State 42 mins ago

    Kidnappings: Kaduna orders indefinite closure of 13 schools
    Representative of Chief of Army Staff, Brig.-Gen Vitalis Okoro (left) veteran actor Usman Baba-Pategi, popularly knows as Samanja, on Monday in Kaduna. 1 hour ago

    COAS donates N2m to ailing veteran actor, ‘Samanja’
    File: Labour unionists on the march 1 hour ago

    Organised labour suspends strike in Nasarawa
    Governor Dapo Abiodun 1 hour ago

    Ogun LG poll: 75 ex-councilors accuse Gov. Abiodun of betrayal
    Health 2 hours ago

    Ogun launches USSD Code for reporting of gender violence, health issues
    Sgt. Zekeri Dauda: family petitions IGP over his death 2 hours ago

    Family petitions IGP over circumstances surrounding their police-son’s death