Kidnappings: Kaduna orders indefinite closure of 13 schools

Monday, July 5, 2021 11:25 pm


Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State:

By Philip Yatai

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Muhammad, said on Monday, that schools that are vulnerable to kidnapping in Kaduna, would remain closed until the security situation improves in the state.

Muhammad stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He confirmed the government directive for the closure of 13 schools adjudged to be unsecured and vulnerable to kidnapping.

“We allowed the schools to remain open because we were assured by the schools’ administrators of a strong arrangement with security agencies to secure the schools.

“But today’s incident at Bethel Baptist High School showed that the security arrangement is not working, so we decided to close the schools to safeguard our children.

“The affected schools will remain closed until the security situation improves or if the school administrators come up with a convincing security arrangement,” the commissioner said.

NAN recalls that suspected bandits kidnapped an unspecified number of students at Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of the state early on Monday.

Reacting to the development, the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority, ordered 13 schools, in areas considered vulnerable to bandits’ attacks to shut down immediately.

The letter directing the closure, signed by the Director-General of the authority, Hajiya Umma Ahmed, identified the affected schools as Faith Academy, along Kachia Road, adjacent to Jakaranda; Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido; ECWA Secondary School, Ungwar Maje; Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi; St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari; Prelude Secondary School, Kujama; Ibiso Secondary School, Tashar Iche; Tulip International School (Boys) and Tulip international (Girls) School; Goodnews Secondary School; St. Augustine, Kujama; Comprehensive Development Institution, Tudun Mare and Adventist College, Kujama.

Mrs Ahmed explained that the decision to close the schools was reached after a meeting with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools and some key stakeholders.

