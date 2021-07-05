Kwara APC crisis: Mohammed financed Ajuloopin election -Constituency Chairmen

By Toba Ajayi

The Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara have confirmed that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, financed the 2019 election of Rep. Tunji Ajuloopin.

The chairmen declared this on Monday at a news conference held at the new APC Secretariat in Ilorin.

The Chairman, Oke-Ero LGA, Mr Shitu Muyideen, who addressed the journalists, said the gross adoption of vulgarism towards the person of Lai Mohammed by Ajuloopin portrayed him as a betrayal.

He added that the minister single-handedly sponsored Ajuloopin’s first and second term elections with adequate provision of logistics in Ekiti/Irepodun Isin/Oke-Ero federal constituency.

Muyideen described Ajuloopin’s attack on the person of the minister as a trick to get another ticket come 2023.

“ He presented himself to us as good. He feigned manner as a loyal fellow to the only leader who introduced him to Gov. AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman.

“He cajoled other accidental house fellows to attack the person of his benefactor. He fooled men of the press about election funds. He is nothing but a betrayal.

“Alhaji Lai Mohammed funded everything in 2019. He was up and down just to ensure a party victory, but now he is being tagged evil by ungrateful politicians.

“Our own feelings as Constituency members of Ajuloopin is that of regret and by the grace of God a mistake that mustn’t be repeated,” he said.

The four chairmen present at the event were Mr Shitu Muyideen from Oke-Ero LG; Mr Aransiola Samson of Irepodun LG; Mr Sunday Oladiji of Isin LG and Mrs Toyin Jimoh, the Acting Chairman, Ekiti LG. (NAN