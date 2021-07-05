Makinde names Ogunwuyi as Chief of Staff 

Monday, July 5, 2021 1:15 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

By David Adeoye
Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has appointed  Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, as his Chief of Staff.
This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa on Monday in Ibadan.
Adisa said that the appointment was confirmed in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.
He said that Ogunwuyi, prior to the new appointment, was the Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA).
He was a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and also a member, House of Representatives; representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency.
He holds a B.Sc. degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, on June 29, sacked all his commissioners, including his Chief of Staff Mr Bisi Ilaka.(NAN)

