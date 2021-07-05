Ogun LG poll: 75 ex-councilors accuse Gov. Abiodun of betrayal

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Some councilors who served under the administration of Governor Ibikunle Amosun in Ogun have accused the incumbent governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun of ‘dumping’ after they helped him to with the 2019 governorship election.

The aggrieved Councillors said they all agreed to work for election of Governor Abiodun under the the All Progressive Congress, APC which is their party, against in negation of the move by Amosun who asked them to campaign for another person under another party.

The Councillors recalled that they were renamed ‘DA councilors’ because of the promises Abiodun made to them.

But the 75 aggrieved councilors who spoke through Hon Adio Abiola at a press conference held at Ogun NUJ, Okelewo, Abeokuta, the state capital accused governor Dapo of breaking the promises he made to them.

Specifically, they accused the Governor of failing to fulfill his promises of giving them automatic tickets to return as councilors in the 236 wards across the 20 Local Government Areas of the State

He expressed regret that the Governor betrayed their trust despite the sacrifice they made for him to win the 2019 election.

He noted that the governor did not only fail to give them automatic tickets to return back as councilors in their various wards with the payment of N25,000, as monthly stipends, but also failed to pay them their emoluments and political benefits withheld by Amosun’s administration.

Abiola said that all the letters written by the 75 councilors to leadership and chieftains of the party in the state including the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to prevail on Abiodun on the matter yielded to no fruitful result.

He added that councilors had rejected attempts by some leaders and elders of the party to engage them in anti – party activities in order to destroy APC chances to win the July 24 local government election, appealing to Abiodun give them new political offices if he can’t keep his promise.

Abiola said, ” It’s therefore on record that Prince Dapo Abiodun did promise us – all the 75 DA COUNCILORS, beforehand, that we shall be given automatic tickets to come back as COUNCILORS being the compensation for our political sacrifice and withholding of our emoluments and political benefits as Councillors under Governor Amosun.”

“Prince Dapo Abiodun, promised us, among other things that – We shall come back as COUNCILORS in new dispensation and be given N25,000 monthly stipend each, until we, the 75 DA COUNCILORS, were given automatic tickets to re-contest in all our Political Wards spread across 236 Political Wards and 20 Local Government Areas of Ogun State.”

“Alas, since more than 2 Years of Governor Dapo Abiodun on the Governorship Seat in Ogun State, we – 75 DA COUNCILORS – are still floating, suffering and nowhere to be found in the All Progressives Congress (APC) political calculations; in Governor Dapo Abiodun-led Government of Ogun State and even at our Local Government Areas!”

“This goes against the grain as the sayings go – “Words Mean Nothing When Your Actions Contradict” and of course, “The Saddest Thing About Betrayal Is That It Never Comes From Your Enemies, but your Friends and in our own case – It’s actually coming from Governor Dapo Abiodun; our friend, the man who earned our loyalty and political support but threw us in the dustbins!” he added