PANDEF to FG: Tell us how you arrested, extradited Kanu to Nigeria

PANDEF to FG: Tell us how you arrested, extradited Kanu to Nigeria

Monday, July 5, 2021 10:49 am


IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu:

Richard Elesho

The Pan Niger-Delta Forum, PANDEF has condemned the secrecy surrounding the arrest of Mazi Nnamidi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The organisation therefore asked the Federal Government to release details of how he Kanu was arrested and extradited to Nigeria.

The challenge was reportedly given by Ken Robinson, the Publicity Secretary of PANDEF in an interaction in Port Harcourt.

He said: “That is the direction that PANDEF has insisted on. The federal government of Nigeria should tell Nigerians the processes that led to the abduction and forceful repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader to Nigeria.

“This should be a government of transparency and integrity. Where was he abducted, let Nigerians be told. The government is answerable to the people of Nigeria.

“The secrecy and discriminating action of the government is further heightening the tension in the country. And it is not good for our unity. Perhaps they don’t even want Nigeria to exist.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Igbo people of Southeast Nigeria: Oba (Dr) Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi wants Igbo to succeed President Buhari in 2023 2 hours ago

    2023: Top Yoruba monarch writes Buhari on Igbo presidency
    3 hours ago

    Mikel King: How I’ll impact Nigeria through “Talk”
    FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus testing in Nigeria: 136 students in Ghana test positive for Delta variant of coronavirus 3 hours ago

    136 students test positive for COVID-19 Delta variant in Ghana
    Ex -South African President Jacob Zuma, 3 hours ago

    Ex-President Jacob Zuma compares S/African judges to apartheid rulers
    Gunmen: Kidnapped students at Bethel Secondary School, Kaduna 3 hours ago

    Again, gunmen kidnap students from school in Kaduna
    3 hours ago

    You are a big disgrace, Canadian Minister blasts Malami
    Gunmen: Kidnapped students at Bethel Secondary School, Kaduna 3 hours ago

    Bandits abduct 8 at Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, Kaduna
    Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and US President Joe Biden: Buhari invited to Biden's Climate Summit 4 hours ago

    US’ 245th Independence: Buhari congratulates Biden