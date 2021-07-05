PANDEF to FG: Tell us how you arrested, extradited Kanu to Nigeria

Richard Elesho

The Pan Niger-Delta Forum, PANDEF has condemned the secrecy surrounding the arrest of Mazi Nnamidi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The organisation therefore asked the Federal Government to release details of how he Kanu was arrested and extradited to Nigeria.

The challenge was reportedly given by Ken Robinson, the Publicity Secretary of PANDEF in an interaction in Port Harcourt.

He said: “That is the direction that PANDEF has insisted on. The federal government of Nigeria should tell Nigerians the processes that led to the abduction and forceful repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader to Nigeria.

“This should be a government of transparency and integrity. Where was he abducted, let Nigerians be told. The government is answerable to the people of Nigeria.

“The secrecy and discriminating action of the government is further heightening the tension in the country. And it is not good for our unity. Perhaps they don’t even want Nigeria to exist.”