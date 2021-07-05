US’ 245th Independence: Buhari congratulates Biden

The United States marked its 245th Independence Day on Sunday, 4 July. Thus, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated President Joe Biden whose country broke free of British colonialism in 1776.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman. He wrote:

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins President Joe R. Biden Jr, the Government and people of the United States as they commemorate this special day, July 4th as the 245th Independence Day and the annual celebration of nationhood.

“President Buhari notes with delight how the Biden administration is working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges that include racism and especially the Coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

“President Buhari expresses confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of our two countries and our peoples.”