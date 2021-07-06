77 Taliban militants killed in Afghan airstrikes – Govt.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 1:20 pm


File: Afghan Taliban militants

File: Afghan Taliban militants

At least 77 Taliban militants were killed as Afghan Air Force increased airstrikes across the militancy-hit Asian country.

This occurred while the government Air Force was conducting multiple raids on militants positions, the country’s Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday.

Early, 35 militants were killed following a predawn airstrike in surrounding areas of Alishing district in eastern Laghman province in a statement.

A footage released by the ministry showed heavily armed militants gathering in a muddy house before launching attacks on security checkpoints in the area.

In eastern Logar province, 26 militants were killed in two separate raids on the outskirts of provincial capital Pul-e-Alam and Khoshi district on Monday night, the statement said.

Sixteen militants lost their lives following an airstrike in Hazrat-e-Sultan district of northern Samangan province also on Monday night.

The raids also destroyed a militants’ vehicle and huge amount of their weapons and ammunition, the statement said.

The latest airstrikes came as Taliban militants continued their attacks against the government security forces, capturing scores of suburban districts in recent weeks.

The militant group has not responded to the reports so far.

