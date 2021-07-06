Gunmen abduct passengers in Osun

Richard Elesho

Three days after rumours of an attack by criminal herdsmen forced parents to hastily withdraw their wards from schools in Osogbo, Osun State capital, gunmen have abducted yet to be specified number of persons in Obokun Local Government Area, LGA of the State.

The sad event occurred on Monday afternoon when a commercial bus conveying the passengers was halted at close to Imesi Ile area of the state.

The Nation reports that the commercial vehicle from Ekiti was going toward Ikirun through Ila road when the gunmen waylaid it at Odo-Osun and took passengers to a nearby bush.

A security source said the gunmen shot severally to force the vehicle to stop before all the passengers were whisked away.

Another source said volunteers of Kiriji Heritage Defenders, Hunter’s group and the police were combing bushes where the passengers were abducted.

The DPO of Imesi Police Station was said to have joined in combing the forests.

The Director-General of Kiriji Heritage Defenders, Dr Ademola Ekundayo, confirmed the development. He assured that volunteers of the socio-cultural group were on the trail of the abductors.

Spokesperson of Osun Police, Yemisi Opalola said: “I have not been briefed. I will get back to you on the matter”

It would be recalled that normal activities were disrupted in Osogbo on Friday following rumours that criminal Herdsmen were abducting students from schools. The State Government in a statement assured residents of adequate protection.