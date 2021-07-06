‘He’s a militant ethnic secessionist’ – Buhari justifies raid on Igboho’s residence

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday justified last week’s raid on Ibadan, Oyo State home of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by one of his media aides, Garba Shehu said Igboho is a “militant ethnic secessionist,” who has been building up armoury to destabilize the country.

According to the President, Igboho has been conducting “acts of terror” under the guise of protecting his kinsmen, a situation that cannot be allowed to continue.

He described the raid of the agitator’s residence in Ibadan by the DSS as a ‘diligent work’.

The statement partly reads, “In furtherance of continued diligent work, the State Security Service on Thursday, 1st July, raided the residence of a militant ethnic secessionist, who has also been conducting acts of terror and disturbing the peace under the guise of protecting fellow ‘kinsmen’,” the presidency said.

“His seditious utterances and antics, which he is known to have publicly expressed, have overtime morphed into very hateful and vile laden speeches.

“It must be highlighted that the government respects fundamental rights of citizens to express their views and recognises this as a democratic tenet. However, any attempt to build an armoury coupled with plans either subtle or expressed to undermine our unity as a nation will not be condoned.”