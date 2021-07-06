Illegal gun possession: Kogi poly student jailed eight years

Illegal gun possession: Kogi poly student jailed eight years

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 10:57 pm


Shehu Taminu Muhammed when he was caught with the gun

Shehu Taminu Muhammed when he was caught with the gun

Richard Elesho

A Magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja has sentenced Shehu Tenimu Mohammed, an ND II student of the Department of Public Administration, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja to eight years  imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful association.

Delivering his Judgement, the Magistrate convicted the suspect on the three count charges, having pleaded guilty to the offenses. He was also fined the sum of eight thousand Naira.

Barr. Samuel Ikutanwa, the prosecuting counsel at the resumed hearing had demanded for the charges to be read to the hearing of the accused person, who instantly pleaded guilty to committing the offenses of unlawful association, possession of Firearm and being a member of a cult group.

It would be recalled that the security operatives of Kogi State Polytechnic had arrested Shehu Tenimu Mohammed for being in possession of a locally fabricated revolver pistol.

Shehu Tenimu Mohammed with Matriculation Number 2018/ND/PAD/170 was in addition to the illegal possession of the pistol, also caught carrying five rounds of live ammunition while making his way through the main entrance of the Polytechnic on Friday, 9th April, 2021.

The arrest of Mohammed was made possible by the strong security network put in place to halt attempt to breach the ban on End-of- Examination Celebration by the Management of the Institution.

The ban it would be recalled came into force following intelligence report that some suspected cultists planned invading the campus with ammunitions to avenge their colleague who was killed after the end of examination in 2019

Management under the proactive leadership of Dr S.O. Usman had beefed up security on the campus, including daily routine check at the Polytechnic entrance and the premises which led to the arrest of the culprit.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Brigade Commander,Brigadier Gen. Adewale Adekoya ,Commander of 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala during the Army Day Celebration 6 seconds ago

    Nigerian Army Day: Over 1,000 people enjoy free medical services in Ogun
    Police officers 30 mins ago

    Police rescue 4 kidnap victims in Osun
    Kanu and Buhari 42 mins ago

    Presidency says activities of IPOB being funded by proceeds of criminal activities
    1 hour ago

    NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians
    President Buhari and Sunday Igboho: Buhari speaks on DSS raid on the residence of Igboho 1 hour ago

    ‘He’s a militant ethnic secessionist’ – Buhari justifies raid on Igboho’s residence
    2 hours ago

    We know Prophet Joshua is not dead- wife, Evelyn
    Emmanuel Ogebe 3 hours ago

    Buhari: When Niger is greater than Nigeria
    Mainasara Malami and Emmanuel Salihu: staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps) to seven years imprisonment for job scam 4 hours ago

    Civil Defence officers bag 7-year jail term for employment fraud