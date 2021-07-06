Nigerian Army Day: Over 1,000 people enjoy free medical services in Ogun

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 11:15 pm


Brigade Commander,Brigadier Gen. Adewale Adekoya ,Commander of 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala during the Army Day Celebration

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

No fewer than 1000 persons have received free medical care from the medical team of 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ogun state as part of activities lined up to mark the 2021 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

The Nigerian army carried out medical outreach at Ijaye Titun in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, with all the participants.

The Brigade Commander, Brigadier Gen. Adewale Adekoya, Commander of 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta during the exercise  hinted that the outreach was aimed at improving the health of the people, as well as foster better relationships between the military and civilians in the community.

Asekoya noted that the exercise was in compliance with a directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahyah. and said that “the indigenes should not fear the Nigerian Army.”

“We are to reach about a thousand beneficiaries today. We have drugs here which we have provided to a thousand people as many as they are here to benefit out of it”

He  appreciated the Governor of Ogun State Prince Dapo Abiodun for his support concerning security.

His words: “In terms of security, since I took over the command, I have been going round the entire State to ensure that I can create a Defence Shield round the entire Ogun State.

“I assure you that very soon we will be launching operation Messa.We sought permission from the Chief of Army Staff and he has granted the approval. The Executive Governor will soon be activating the operation in the state.

“When the executive Governor does that, I can assure you that Ogun State people will sleep with their two eyes closed..

“All issues of kidnapping, cultism , all issues if various social vices  that have been ravaging the state  including various issues like banditry, and even our various forest reserve have been taken over by various bandit, smuggling, vandalism, I can assure you when the operation commences, I will assure you that ogun State will be the most secured state in Nigeria as a whole.

The transition committee Chairman, Abeokuta North Local Government Prince Babatunde Tella commended the effort of the Nigerian Army for contributing their quota to meet the social welfare of the people.

“I believe the community will appreciate it the more because they will gain. All the medical things they will give are free. They contributing to the environment in which the barrack is sited..

Nigerian Army Officers' Wives Association (NAOWA) 35 Artillery Brigade Chapter Abeokuta Ogun State during their courtesy visit to Stella Obasanjo Motherless Babies Home and donation of cash and other gift items to the inmates

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army Officers’ wives Association (NAOWA) 35 Artillery Brigade Chapter Abeokuta Ogun State paid a courtesy visit to Stella Obasanjo Motherless Babies Home with cash and other gift items.

The wife of the commander and the Zonal Coordinator Mrs Adeola Adekoya sympathized with the children and appreciated the care and love people showed to them.
She advised parents to take good care of their children and not to abandoned them.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Okon who is the widow’s Coordinator Alamala Barracks appreciated the gesture, noting that ” some of the villagers don’t have money to take care of themselves but through this outreach a lot of them came out in large numbers to take care of their medical treatment and drugs for free.

