PDP plotting to destabilise APC in Oyo – Alao-Akala

Former Governor of Oyo Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala has said that the agenda of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was to throw spanners of confusion into the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former governor who and Chairman, APC Elders Advisory Council, said this on Monday at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting in Ibadan.

Akala said APC has become the main headache and concern of the PDP in state and that the ruling party will do everything to destabilise the party.

He therefore urged the party not to bungle the opportunity of organising a free and fair contest.

“I can tell you categorically that we have become a major threat to the PDP in Oyo State. There is a serious confusion amongst them.

“Our unity has become an headache to them. They never expected us to come together and form a formidable force that we all see today.

“Take for example, the meeting of Ibadan North Local Government caught them unaware. The turn out was super impressive. In Atisbo, it is the same success story,” he said.

Alao-Akala said that the report from APC registration and revalidation exercise was another success story.

“With all these and many more successes too numerous to mention, it behoves on us to be mindful of our actions at every given time.

“We cannot afford to jeopardise this fragile opportunity we have at hand.

“The PDP is seriously rattled by our deft political moves. They plan to infiltrate our camp and distabilise us,” he said.

Alao-Akala called on members to eschew violence and discord during the forthcoming congress, urging them to allow level playing field in choosing the party’s executives.

Alao-Akala, also assured members “We will not allow imposition, we will not allow thuggery and brigandage. We will not allow any form of violence. We will lead by example.

“Look at the array of worthy leaders we parade within the rank of our party, it shows that we are the party to beat comes 2023.

He also added that the APC will prioritise women’s participation in politics ahead of 2023 at all levels in the state.

Alao-Akala called on women in the party to vie for elective positions, assuring that they would be given priority.

“Women should come out enmasse, your participation is very important at this stage.

“We will give priority to your participation in the coming congress. Don’t shy away and don’t feel intimidated.

“The party is ready to accommodate you and encourage your inclusion,” the former governor assured.

He admonished the stakeholders to ensure crisis-free congress, urging them to guide against infiltration from the opposition.

Commenting, Chief Akin Oke, the State APC Caretaker Chairman, advised the party leaders to bury their differences in order to defeat PDP in the future elections.

Oke said that only a united APC could win election in the state, directing all leaders to return to their respective wards and build a formidable party.