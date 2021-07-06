Photo: See the face of Abba Kaka, Boko Haram’s “Governor” of Borno!

Boko Haram that has turned parts of the North East to a slaughter slab, kidnappers’ den and theatre of war will stop at nothing to make sure it is recognised. It once said it would start collecting taxes. Now, the insurgents are challenging the Constitution of Nigeria and the suzerainty of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

It announced Abba Kaka, as its (Boko Haram’s) Governor of Borno. A comic relief but terrible. In other words, Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) have appointed a governor for parts of Borno.

According to a report by naija360, the terrorists, who have accepted the leadership of Abu Musa Al Barnawi, son of Mohammed Yusuf the Boko Haram founder, appointed the governor under a new leadership restructuring by an Interim Council.

The governor, according to a report by PR Nigeria, was identified as Abba-Kaka.

“He is the governor of Tumbumma, with jurisdiction over Marte, Abadam, Kukawa, Magumeri and other areas of the Lake Chad region. Abba-Kaka will work with Abubakar Dan-Buduma as the Operation Commander, Timbuktu Triangle.

Abba-Kaka’s government has the structure of a normal government as it will impose taxes on fishing activities and farming. It also has its own judiciary.”

The report has it further: “Baba Isa who was appointed to oversee Taxation and Revenue on Fishing activities was posted to Kangar in Abadam to relieve Abu Abdallah.

Ibn Umar is now Chief Prosecutor, Abu Umama becomes Amir of Tudun Wulgo, while Muhammed Maina is the Commander of Sabon Tumbu, among others.

PRNigeria further gathered that the Interim Council introduced Mobile Courts and some policies to harmonise all insurgents activities and groups under the leadership of the ISIS.”