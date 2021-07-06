Presidency says activities of IPOB being funded by proceeds of criminal activities

Presidency says activities of IPOB being funded by proceeds of criminal activities

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 10:33 pm


Kanu and Buhari

Kanu and Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari claimed on Tuesday that activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu is being funded by finds which include proceeds of suspected illicit criminal activities.

The President said this while reacting to last to June 20 interception of Kanu “through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services,” as announced by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

On arrival in the country, Kanu was arraigned before Binta Nyako, and subsequently remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), while the case was adjourned till July 26.

In his first reaction to the arrest of the Biafra agitator, the President failed to address the controversies over how and when Kanu was arrested in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, media aide to President Buhari.

However, the presidency said it has been monitoring the activities of IPOB and believes that the funding sources of the group “include proceeds of suspected illicit criminal activities”.

As stated in the statement, the IPOB leader was arrested, through “cross-border cooperation”.

“The subversive leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group known for its murderous actions and virulent messaging, was detained as a result of cross-border cooperation,” the statement reads.

“This international operation was executed in a closely coordinated fashion following which he was handed over to our national intelligence agency, and then returned to Nigeria to face the law.

“The violence inspired by IPOB has led to hundreds of fatalities, particularly targeted at government assets and law enforcement agents.

“Additionally, there have been at last count, fifty (55) separate violent attacks, heavily concentrated in the South-East, which heaped further hardship on our honest and hardworking citizens, preventing them from earning their livelihood and going about their normal lives.”

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Brigade Commander,Brigadier Gen. Adewale Adekoya ,Commander of 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala during the Army Day Celebration 34 seconds ago

    Nigerian Army Day: Over 1,000 people enjoy free medical services in Ogun
    Shehu Taminu Muhammed when he was caught with the gun 18 mins ago

    Illegal gun possession: Kogi poly student jailed eight years
    Police officers 31 mins ago

    Police rescue 4 kidnap victims in Osun
    1 hour ago

    NNPC Commits to Ensuring Energy Sufficiency, Wealth Creation for Nigerians
    President Buhari and Sunday Igboho: Buhari speaks on DSS raid on the residence of Igboho 1 hour ago

    ‘He’s a militant ethnic secessionist’ – Buhari justifies raid on Igboho’s residence
    2 hours ago

    We know Prophet Joshua is not dead- wife, Evelyn
    Emmanuel Ogebe 3 hours ago

    Buhari: When Niger is greater than Nigeria
    Mainasara Malami and Emmanuel Salihu: staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps) to seven years imprisonment for job scam 4 hours ago

    Civil Defence officers bag 7-year jail term for employment fraud