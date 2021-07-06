We know Prophet Joshua is not dead- wife, Evelyn

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 9:42 pm


 

Evelyn Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Evelyn, wife of the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, today, delivered a farewell speech at the funeral of the founder of Synague Church for all Nations at Ikotun, Egbe, Lagos.

The Late TB Joshua,

”It is sad, very sad that I Evelyn will not see you again physically,” she said.
“The children may not see you again. Your spiritual sons and daughters will not see you again, but we know that you are not dead. Sleep on my love. Sleep on My God’s general.”
Evelyn revealed the family side of her husband, saying Joshua was a loving husband, father and one who, adespite his time consuming episcipal engagenents across the world, still had time to share loving moments with her, her chidren and even the extended members of their clan.
One other aspect of her husband she revealed in her speech was Joshua’s nose-thumping resolve when there is a task that must be done. In other words, he did not allow distractions to sway him from achieving his goals.
One what might become of the church after the departure of the founder, a question that people raised everywhere, Evelyn assured:
“We will keep the fire burning. We will keep your hopes alive. I shall forever be proud to be your wife

