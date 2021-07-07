Anti-corruption war: Group cautions Auditor General

Richard Elesho

A civil society group, Nigeria Integrity Movement, NIM, has cautioned the office of the Auditor General of the Federation against sabotaging the anti corruption project of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

Mr Kayode Esan, the Convener and Coordinator of NIM, made this known on Tuesday at a media parley with selected newsmen in Abuja.

Esan, informed the newsmen of what he described as ‘unholy move’ led by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation to sabotage the proposed, Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN) bill – that has passed through third reading at the National Assembly.

“According to the proposed bill, the new institute, when passed by the legislators and assented by Mr President, will address the various loopholes that are exploited by people in both public and private sector shortchanged by the system. In fact, this bill is coming at a time when the fight against corruption has gone technological thus the need to apply technology in the fight against corruption in any form or shape. No doubt, Mr President is intensifying the war against corruption and economic sabotage by those who don’t have the interest of the country at heart; and CIFIPN in this regard is a child of necessity”, Esan stated.

Esan wondered why the office of the Auditor-General, that is supposed to be the vanguard in the fight against graft and illicit exploitation of the system for personal and selfish aggrandizement, will turn around to be the clog in the wheel rather than collaborate with men of good reasoning and intention to nip corruption in the bud.

“It is preposterous that the opposition to the CIFIPN bill is coming from the office of Auditor-General – an institution that is naturally mandated to promote ideas and initiatives that will block leakages,” Esan lamented

Speaking further, he advised the Auditor General of the Federation, Mr Adolphus Aghughu, against any attempt, through himself or office, against sabotaging the CIFIPN bill.

“It will be in the best interest of Mr Aghughu and other officers at the AGF’s office to tow the path of honor by giving support to this bill because history, Nigeria Integrity Movement and Nigerians will hold them accountable should the bill suffer a setback as a result of their opposition.

The group urged President Buhari and other stakeholders to be on alert against any move that will undermine his administration’s anti-corruption project implicitly or explicitly.