Civil Defence set to inaugurate rapid response squads in Osun, Ekiti, Ondo

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it is set to inaugurate a Zonal Rapid Response Squad in Osun, Ekiti and Ondo States to combat crimes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NSDC Zone J comprises the three states, with the headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun capital.

Mr Fasiu Adeyinka, Assistant Commandant General (ACG) in charge of Zone J, made the disclosure during his routine tour to the Ondo State Command of the corps on Tuesday in Akure.

He explained that the squad, which had gone through requisite, thorough and rigorous trainings, would soon be deployed in the three states.

He called for the support of state governments and other critical stakeholders to collaborate with the NSCDC, as the “issue of security has now become a collective responsibility which must not be taken with levity”.

Adeyinka re-affirmed the commitment of the NSCDC to the training and re-training of personnel for manpower development and improved performance as well as ensuring adequate staff welfare to enhance the discharge of her statutory mandate.

“The need for an improved, credible and proactive intelligence gathering in order to curtail the overwhelming rate of criminality in the country cannot be over-emphasised.

“We must safeguard all critical national assets and infrastructure; fight vandalism of oil pipelines, telecommunication equipment and power installations, monitor private guard companies, as well as monitor disasters, among others,” he said.

According to him, the only way to key into and support the efforts of the Commandant General, Alhaji Ahmed Audi, in his plan to rejig, revamp, rejuvenate and reposition the corps, is to strengthen its intelligence base.

While addressing the corps personnel, Adeyinka lauded the Commandant General for his magnanimity and unprejudiced gesture of considering a good number of personnel in the South West for promotions after many years of waiting.

He commended the level of transparency in the promotion examinations conducted since the assumption of duty of the NSCDC Commandant General.