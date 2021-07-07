Defections: Rep asks Uche Secondus led PDP NWC to resign

Defections: Rep asks Uche Secondus led PDP NWC to resign

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 9:25 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

By Femi Ogunshola

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Rimamnde Shawulu, has called on the Prince Uche Secondus led National Working Committee (NWC) to resign over the recent gale of defections of members of the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Shawulu made the call in a letter to the NWC of the party and addressed to Secondus who is the National Chairman of the party on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He noted with disappointment the rate at which the party, which is the leading opposition, is losing members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that the PDP which was meant to provide purposeful opposition and alternative is losing members in droves to the APC.

Shawalu expressed concern that the party had in the last few months lost three state governors and tens of members across the states including members of the National Assembly to the APC.

He cited instances of defections by PDP governors and lawmakers, with specific reference to the recent defections from Zamfara State.

According to him, four members of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State on July 6, denounced the PDP and defected to the APC.

He said that, unlike other times, when leaders of the party in the House put up some form of protest, adding that not a whisper was heard or a hand raised in protest against the decamping.

The lawmaker noted with nostalgia the past contributions and the promising posture of the national chairman when he campaigned and sought for support of party faithful to occupy the highest position of the party.

He noted that the goings in the party left much to be desired as the chairman had left the party in a place worst than where it was before the exit of its former chairman, Adamu Mua’zu.

