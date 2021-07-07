Delta man Okpako dies hours after lodging into hotel with wife’s sales assistant

By Jethro Ibileke

There was pandemonium in Warri, Delta State on Tuesday, when a man simply as Okpako dies hours after he lodged into a hotel with his wife’s sales girl.

The incident occurred at the Odibo Extension of Igbudu area of the oil-rich city.

It was gathered that Okpako, became unconscious hours after he checked into the hotel with the girl said be his wife’s sales assistant.

The deceased’s wife owned a shop at the popular Igbudu Market in Warri.

Eye witnesses narrated that all efforts by the members of staff of the hotel to revive the deceased was unsuccessful.

He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital in the area where medical personnel confirmed him dead on arrival.

Okpako who was said to be chairman of Mile 2, in Igbudu Market, was said to have consumed some sex-enhancement substances.

Those close to the deceased disclosed that he had been secretly dating the girl for sometime before the unfortunate incident happened.

Following the incident, the girl was said to have been detained by the hotel management and later handed her over to police operatives from ‘B’ Division in Warri.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident to journalists and the arrest of the girl.

Edafe added that investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the man’s death had been launched by the Command.