FRSC Promotes 284 Officers, Dismisses 2

By Daniels Ekugo

The Federal Road Safety Commission has approved the promotion of 62 Assistant Corps Corps Commanders (ACC) to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander (DCC), 44 Chief Route Commanders (CRC) to the rank of Assistant Corps Commander (ACC), 50 Superintendent Route Commanders (SRC) to the rank of Chief Route Commander, as 128 Route Commanders got elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commanders (SRC). In the same sitting, the Board equally meted punitive actions on erring officers, amongst which 2 were dismissed, the appointment of 2 terminated, while 1 was awarded reduction in rank, 3 suffered loss of seniority and 1 was awarded severe reprimand. The punitive actions given were as a result of varying offences committed in service.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who made the statement, revealed that the promotion takes effect from July, 2021. According to him, the approval came at the end of the meeting of the Commission on 7 July, 2021, ratifying the resolution of the Establishment Committee of FRSC on promotion of Officers, where the exercise was diligently deliberated upon.

The Commission’s Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello expressed delight over the height of transparency and objectivity that ushered in the whole process and urged the promoted Officers to show more commitment and continually dedicate themselves to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise is part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps imbedded in the tripod of CRP meaning; Consultation, Reward, and Punishment.

Kazeem added that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities. He charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.

He admonished those who were not fortunate this promotion year to keep faith alive and hope for the best as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future. Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all.