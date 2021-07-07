Gunmen abduct PDP member in Edo, demand N20m ransom

Gunmen abduct PDP member in Edo, demand N20m ransom

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 3:41 pm


File Photo: Gunmen: Attacks INEC officice, police divisional headquarters in Anambra

FILE Photo: Gunmen: Abduct PDP member in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers had forcefully abducted a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ugbo Iyiriaro.
The incident occurred on Wednesday along Benin-Abraka road, between Ugo and Ugboko communities, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.
It was gathered that the victim left Benin on Tuesday to attend to some urgent personal matters, before the journey was aborted half way.
A source who did not want to be named in print, said that the victim was driving to his community Umoghunokhua, with plan of returning to Benin soonest.
“It was further gathered that the kidnappers had already established contact with members of the family of the victim and had demanded for N20 million,” the source disclosed.
Effort to get reaction from the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kontongs Bello, failed, as he  could not be reached on his mobile phone.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    President of Haiti Assassinated by gunmen at home
    FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi: approves redeployment of senior officers 3 hours ago

    FRSC Promotes 284 Officers, Dismisses 2
    3 hours ago

    NYSC certificate case: Court exonerates Adeosun
    Governor Okowa of Delta State 5 hours ago

    Oleh Book Club flags off books donation campaign to stock up local library, others
    5 hours ago

    Writers Are Licensed to Kill
    Kenneth Kaunda 9 hours ago

    Keneth Kaunda The Last Of The Titans Departs
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (right) receiving a gift from the Chairman, Governing Council of University of Port Harcourt, Senator Andrew Uchendu during the foundation laying ceremony of a 9,200 capacity convocation arena of the University of Port Harcourt on Tuesday. 9 hours ago

    Vice Chancellors now appointed to rig elections for APC- Wike
    United Nations 10 hours ago

    COVID-19 pushes 124m people back to poverty- UN report