Nigeria posts more COVID-19 cases, Lagos leads

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 7:51 am


Coronavirus Pandemic: COVID-19: Nigeria records more cases

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria has posted more COVID-19 cases with Lagos State topping the infection chat.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 91 new cases and no COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, as the deadly virus continued to ravage Africa in the third wave.

The NCDC stated that the 91 additional cases represented a rise in infections from the 50 cases reported from four states on July 4 with no death.

It added that Lagos topped the list with 66 new coronavirus cases, higher than the 31 cases it recorded on Monday.

NCDC noted that other states were Kwara (12), Rivers (four), Kaduna and Oyo three each, Ekiti, Plateau and the FCT, one each.

It said that till date, 168,000 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, 164,405 patients discharged and 2,122 deaths recorded throughout the country.

The public health agency said that Nigeria had tested more than 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

It added that a Multi-Sectorial National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency disclosed that there were more than 1,400 active cases across the country as of July 6.

