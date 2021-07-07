NYSC certificate case: Court exonerates Adeosun

Three years after she resigned over her National Youth Corps (NYSC) certificate case, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, a former Minister of Finance, was, on Wednesday, 7 July, exonerated by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The ruling was given by Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

Justice Taiwo, in his ruling on the originating summon with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/303/21 brought by Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on behalf of Adeosun, held that the NYSC certificate “based on the constitution is not a mandatory requirement for holding a political office in the country.”

While the former Minister of Finance was the plaintiff in the suit, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami was the sole defendant.

Troublle started for her on 7 July 2018, when a Premium Times reported that Adeosun had illegally obtained her NYSC exemption certificate to get into public office.

Chief Olanipeku, Adeosun’s lawyers, reacted to the court verdict with enthusiasm:, “Today’s ruling vindicates my client. The court has made it clear that at the time she presented for public service starting from 2011 up till 2015, she was not required to perform the NYSC under the 1979 Constitution, since client graduated in 1989.

“Throughout client’s travail which lasted 69 days, client was never in doubt about her innocence.

“Client chose to resign on September 14, 2018 because client did not want the case to become a distraction to the government and the public. Client also believed it would give her the opportunity to vigorously pursue a constitutional remedy to the end, to clear her name.

“Client wishes to state, without equivocation, that in light of all that happened, she is exploring other remedies within the law and will take the appropriate steps at the right time.

“The 69 days of her travail and the years following that have taken a great toll on client’s reputation and caused client’s family deep grief and misery.

“It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.

“Finally, client wishes to thank her family, friends, the legal team and numerous well-wishers for their love, care and concern throughout this difficult period. Client is pleased that, at last, the cause of justice has been served.”