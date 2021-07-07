Wike lifts over 3 months’ old curfew on Rivers

GWike:

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has announced the relaxation of over three months old existing curfew imposed on the entire State from Wednesday, 7th July 2021.

The governor said the relaxation of the curfew is sequel to the measurable improvements in the security situation in the State as well as in other neighbouring States.

Governor Wike in a state broadcast on Tuesday reiterated that the State government acknowledge the negative impact of the curfew on business and the social-economic wellbeing of the State and its residents.

He explained that in imposing the curfew, government’s primary concern and interest was and still remains the security of the State and no sacrifice or price can be said to too much to endure for the preservation of lives and property.

“And as we have severally stated, the curfew is not going to last a day beyond necessary. Consequently, sequel to the measurable improvements in the security situation in the State as well as in our neighbouring States, we have decided to lift the existing curfew on the entire State from tomorrow 7th July 2021.”

The governor, while thanking the residents for their understanding and cooperation during the duration of the curfew, urged them to remain security conscious and report any suspicious situation to the security agencies for action.

“On our part, we will not fail to deploy every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of lives and property while advancing the wellbeing of all residents. This is the very reason we are clearing the State of shanties that have become veritable sanctuaries for criminals and criminal activities across the State. Clearly, our actions in this direction are not directed or targeted at any particular person, identity or group.”

Governor Wike explained that the state government had in response to the security breaches and premeditated attacks and killing of security officers in some of neighbouring States by gunmen, imposed a night-time curfew on the State land borders with other States on the 28th of April 2021.

“Following the premediated attack and killing of some security personnel in Abua and Ikwerre Local Government Areas by gunmen, we were forced to impose a statewide curfew from 10.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m.

“On the 11th of May 2021, the gunmen defied the existing curfew and carried out yet another murderous attack and killing of some security personnel in the State. This prompted the review of the state wide curfew from 7.00 pm to 6.00 a.m.”

It will be recalled that on the 16th of May 2021 the existing curfew timeframe was readjusted to 8.30 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas only.

The governor commended residents of the State for their support, prayer and solidarity even as government continue to work tirelessly to keep Rivers State safe and secure for all.