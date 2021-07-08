7/7 celebration: Police arrest 4 Aiye cult gang members in Lagos, recover weapons

Thursday, July 8, 2021 10:06 pm


Police officers

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police Command in Lagos State has announced the arrest of four suspected cultists belonging to ‘Aiye’ confraternity, while celebrating the annual Neo Black Movement of Africa, a.k.a. Black Axe 7/7.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on July 7 every year, most cult groups used to gather to celebrate themselves.

The spokesman for the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday.

Adejobi said that the police operatives attached to Area “J”, Ajah and Ogombo Division of the command arrested the four suspects belonging to ‘Aiye’ confraternity on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

According to him, the operatives on routine Stop and Search, arrested two of the suspects, ages 23 and 43 at Eleko Junction, Ajah Area at 1.30p.m., with the regalia of ‘Aiye’ confraternity.

Similarly, the police operatives attached to Ogombo Division also arrested two suspects belonging to same ‘Aiye’ confraternity, ages 25 and 28, on July 8, at about 6.30a.m. , in Ogombo Area of Lagos State.

“Items recovered from them include one locally-made double barrel short gun, seven live cartridges, one expended cartridge and some regalia belonging to ‘Aiye’ confraternity.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Strike Team, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible prosecution,” he said.

The police image maker reiterated the command’s commitment to sustain its fight against cultism and other forms of criminality in Lagos State.

